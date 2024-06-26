Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 185,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,943. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

