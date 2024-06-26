Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.86. 91,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,050. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

