Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 475 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,000,650. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.25. 374,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

