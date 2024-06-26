Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE WNC opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 240.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

