Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.60 ($16.77) and last traded at €15.54 ($16.71), with a volume of 65879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.62 ($16.80).
Wacker Neuson Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.85 and its 200-day moving average is €17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Wacker Neuson
Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.
