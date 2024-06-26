West Paces Advisors Inc. Buys 13,679 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.3% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,161,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,884. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

