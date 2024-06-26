West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers accounts for about 0.6% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,784,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. 1,061,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,866. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

