West Paces Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

USB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

