West Paces Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.56. 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,595. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $443.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

