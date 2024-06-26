Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded up C$0.26 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.90. 20,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,819. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.87. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$21.93 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.76 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.4634921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTE. CIBC cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

