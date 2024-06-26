Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 339,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 108.1% during the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.4% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,178,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389,863. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

