Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Purchases 15,170 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 566,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 97,077 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 218,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,414. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

