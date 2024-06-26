Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,421.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,102. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.32.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

