WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDUGet Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 80,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 214,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USDU. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 520,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 494,660 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 324,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

