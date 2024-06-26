Wise (LON:WISE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.37) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.46) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,123 ($14.25) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 916.20 ($11.62).

Wise stock opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.17. The company has a market cap of £6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Wise has a 52-week low of GBX 516.80 ($6.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.50 ($12.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

In other news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £2,497.88 ($3,168.69). Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

