WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Director Sells $91,299.96 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) Director Olga Gonzalez sold 90,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $91,299.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,142.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Olga Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WM Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Olga Gonzalez sold 4,038 shares of WM Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $4,482.18.

WM Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 946,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,685,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 671,253 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.