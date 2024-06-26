WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.60 million and $0.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005916 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02205986 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

