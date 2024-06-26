WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.60 million and $0.31 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002568 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005916 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
