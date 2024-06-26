Wrapped BNB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114.23 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $902.45 million and $114.23 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $570.14 or 0.00933640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

