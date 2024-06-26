XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after purchasing an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in XPO by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

