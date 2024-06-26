Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Lessened by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 908,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.