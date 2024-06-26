Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2619 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 14,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group are set to split on Thursday, June 27th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

