ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 0.9% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 842,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,499,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.