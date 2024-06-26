Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $475,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 98,977 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.