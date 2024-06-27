12,863 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,194. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

