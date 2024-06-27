15,334 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

XBI traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. 7,102,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

