19,668 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 814,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,595,000 after acquiring an additional 982,848 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CALF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,329 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

