2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 54,900 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 86,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,576.20.

On Thursday, April 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 7,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$21,150.19.

On Thursday, April 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$269,090.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 49,600 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$119,040.00.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

