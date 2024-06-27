2,235 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

