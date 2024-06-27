23,696 Shares in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Bank First as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 1,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $811.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $37.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

