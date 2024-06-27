28,223 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 951,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,341,984.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,845.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,341,984.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,766 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.