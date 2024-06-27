348,698 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 348,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 4.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 5.86% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

