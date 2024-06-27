3,500 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,394 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 356,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

