3,859 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 105.1% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 17.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in NIKE by 27.8% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 24,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NKE opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

