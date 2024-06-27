4,222 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 8,862,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,841,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.