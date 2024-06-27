44,000 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,453,000 after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

CMS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,760. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

