50 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

United Rentals stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $623.04. The company had a trading volume of 549,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $619.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

