A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 300.3% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.2839 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

