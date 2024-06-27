AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbCellera Biologics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of ABCL opened at $2.79 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbCellera Biologics
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.