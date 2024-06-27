Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
ACAZF stock remained flat at $12.51 during midday trading on Thursday. 845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.