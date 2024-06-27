Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE) Insider Acquires A$27,000.60 in Stock

Acusensus Ltd (ASX:ACE – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Giuffrida bought 45,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.60 ($18,000.40).
