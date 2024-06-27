ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Update

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Endeavors Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,388. ADM Endeavors has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About ADM Endeavors
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Endeavors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.