ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Update

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADM Endeavors Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMQ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,388. ADM Endeavors has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get ADM Endeavors alerts:

About ADM Endeavors

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADM Endeavors, Inc, provides installation services to grocery decor and design companies in the United States. It engages in retail sale of business cards, coffee cups; print garments and other fabric items; and offers embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.