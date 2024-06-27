Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $18.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $546.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.75 and its 200 day moving average is $535.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

