ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Trading Up 3.1%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 557,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
ADOMANI Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.
ADOMANI Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.
