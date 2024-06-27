Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 408 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 366,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 116,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.77. 1,453,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,840. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

