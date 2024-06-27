Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,198,000 after acquiring an additional 112,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,322,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.27. 856,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

