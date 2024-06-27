Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 152,981 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,981 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,154,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 924,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,167. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

