Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 18,095 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,747. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

