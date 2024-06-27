Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 1,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.