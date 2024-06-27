Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 20,656 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 453,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527,338. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.