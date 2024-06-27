Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 20,656 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 453,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,527,338. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.