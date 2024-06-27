Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UNH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.50. 129,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,269. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.